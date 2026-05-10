Delhi High Court reserves order in C-DOT-Utimaco dispute over emergency alert rollout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a plea by Germany-based Utimaco Technologies challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) as the sole vendor for India’s emergency cell broadcast system without a public tender.

The ruling is expected to determine whether the government can proceed with the commercial rollout of the emergency alert system through C-DOT alone or will have to open the project to competitive bidding.

“The parties are directed to file their updated synopsis of submissions, not exceeding three pages. Let the same be filed within a period of one week,” the court said in an order dated 5 May, which was made public on 8 May.

The case, which has been before the high court since 2024, came up for an urgent hearing after the Centre on 2 May launched a nationwide test of a multilingual cell broadcast system with C-DOT.

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Cell broadcast technology is used for emergency warnings during disasters. It sends a single message with a loud buzz to all mobile phones within seconds via nearby mobile towers, unlike SMS, which delivers messages one by one. The project is being driven by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

“(The project is a) strategic asset for the government of India and the nation. Nothing more important than public interest and national security. Therefore, outsourcing it to anybody else and not making it indigenously would have been harmful to the interests of the nation,” the government through its counsel had argued during the hearing last week.

The government also told the court that the proposal to appoint C-DOT as the single implementation agency for the project had been approved by the Union home minister.

Justice Sachin Datta, during the hearing, sought clarification from the government on where its decision recorded the reasoning that the project was a strategic national asset requiring allocation to a government entity, and whether such justification formed part of the approval process.

“Where have you said what you argued that this is a strategic national asset. Therefore, we can't give it to a private party. We have to develop this through a government agency. Where is the approval?” Justice Datta said.

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Utimaco also argued that the government’s file notes do not explain why C-DOT alone was chosen.

“The record shows that C-DOT is seriously deficient and its nomination in view of tender is therefore wholly arbitrary, discriminatory and reflects bias and favouritism only because it is the child of the DoT (department of telecommunications),” said senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for Utimaco Technologies.

“Nothing in this (government) decision says it has to go only to C-DOT or any factors which make it exceptional that it only has to go to C-DOT, not national security, not natural continuation or anything else,” Sibal said.

Since trials for the cell broadcasting project began in 2022, telecom operators were asked by DoT to select implementation agencies for the rollout, according to Utimaco’s petition. Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) conducted trials with C-DOT, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea tested Utimaco’s platform, according to the court petition.

In 2024, after recommending both C-DOT and Utimaco as vendors, the DoT asked telecom operators to integrate their systems with one agency, C-DOT.

In response to Mint’s emailed queries on 5 May 2026, Utimaco said the government’s argument on national security had “never (been) raised before the trial started.”

“The proof of concept for cell broadcasting was carried out by C-DOT on Utimaco's platform,” said Ronen Daniel, head of warning solutions at Utimaco Technologies.

Another key area of dispute is whether the government was required to follow public tender rules. Utimaco argued that the government violated the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017, on fair and transparent public procurement, which mandate that procurement should ordinarily be conducted through a public tender barring exceptional cases.

The government, on the other hand, argued that the decision was a matter of policy, that the GFR had been followed “in letter and spirit”, and that the project represented a natural continuation of previous work because phase 1 had already been implemented by C-DOT.

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Currently, the home affairs ministry or NDMA is yet to issue a purchase order to C-DOT for the rollout of the technology, a government official said on the condition of anonymity.

Queries emailed to DoT, NDMA, the home affairs ministry and C-DOT last week did not elicit any response till press time.

"The issue does not seem big. The Court, if it wants, can direct the government to follow the principle of natural justice here and give the company (Utimaco) a fair chance," said Satya N. Gupta, former principal advisor at Trai.