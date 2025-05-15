Delhi High Court revises break timings after SC's ‘taking breaks unnecessarily’ remark - Check new timetable

The Delhi High Court declared that the first half of the court sitting time will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published15 May 2025, 03:04 PM IST
The Delhi high court.
The Delhi high court.(HT_PRINT)

The Delhi High Court has revised the timings of lunch break and court sitting, hours after the Supreme Court quipped high court judges for taking breaks too often.

In a notice dated May 14 shared by LiveLaw on its X handle, the Delhi High Court declared that the first half of the court sitting time will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. 

The lunch break will subsequently begin from 1:30 pm and go on till 2:30 pm. Thereafter, the court will resume its sitting from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

