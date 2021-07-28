Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi high court says Twitter in ‘total non compliance’ of new IT rules

Delhi high court says Twitter in ‘total non compliance’ of new IT rules

Premium
Delhi high court said Twitter 'clearly show total non-compliance with the country’s new information technology rules
1 min read . 04:59 PM IST Upmanyu Trivedi, Bloomberg

Delhi high court gives Twitter a week to respond on how it intends to comply with the new IT rules. 'I am giving you a long rope but please don’t expect this to go on and on,' the court said during the hearing

An Indian court said statements by Twitter Inc. “clearly show total non-compliance" with the country’s new information technology rules, a development that can potentially escalate the ongoing tensions between the social media giant and the Indian government.

An Indian court said statements by Twitter Inc. “clearly show total non-compliance" with the country’s new information technology rules, a development that can potentially escalate the ongoing tensions between the social media giant and the Indian government.

The high court in Delhi gave the social media giant a week to respond on how it intends to comply. “I am giving you a long rope but please don’t expect this to go on and on," Justice Rekha Palli said during the hearing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The high court in Delhi gave the social media giant a week to respond on how it intends to comply. “I am giving you a long rope but please don’t expect this to go on and on," Justice Rekha Palli said during the hearing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The new rules require online companies in India to make stricter disclosures, with the large social media companies to appoint dedicated officers for redressing grievance against content and compliance.

The new rules require online companies in India to make stricter disclosures, with the large social media companies to appoint dedicated officers for redressing grievance against content and compliance.

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp has already challenged the new rules that also demand messaging apps reveal to authorities information about encrypted messages. Non compliance of rules can result in losing legal immunity from prosecution for content posted by users on social platforms.

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp has already challenged the new rules that also demand messaging apps reveal to authorities information about encrypted messages. Non compliance of rules can result in losing legal immunity from prosecution for content posted by users on social platforms.

During the hearing the judge said the affidavits, or statements under oath, submitted by Twitter and its official were “unacceptable" as the company had appointed an employee through a third party contractor as its compliance and grievance officer, instead of a senior person in the company as required by the rules.

During the hearing the judge said the affidavits, or statements under oath, submitted by Twitter and its official were “unacceptable" as the company had appointed an employee through a third party contractor as its compliance and grievance officer, instead of a senior person in the company as required by the rules.

Twitter’s lawyer Sajan Poovayya told the court that the company was in the process to comply with the rules and is also setting up a liaison office in India. He said the company will submit a new statement before the hearing next week.

Twitter’s lawyer Sajan Poovayya told the court that the company was in the process to comply with the rules and is also setting up a liaison office in India. He said the company will submit a new statement before the hearing next week.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!