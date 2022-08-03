‘Considering the age of the appellant being 88 years and that in any case, admittedly, he has spent about one year and six months in custody’, as per the order copy released on Wednesday
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday suspended the sentence of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala till the pendency of the appeal in a disproportionate assets case. This development comes following former Haryana Chief Minister's recent appeal challenging the trial court order which had sentenced him to four years of imprisonment.
Notably, justice Yogesh Khanna on Wednesday released the order copy stated that "considering the age of the appellant being 88 years and that in any case, admittedly, he has spent about one year and six months in custody as per nominal roll dated July 21, 2022, and further that in any case, he remained in custody even after his bail bonds were accepted in the present matter."
"Thus as the appeal may take some time to come on board for hearing, hence keeping the question of benefit under Section 428 Cr.P.C. to be decided along with the appeal, the sentence of the appellant/applicant is suspended till the pendency of the present appeal," said Delhi High Court, as per news agency ANI report.
Earlier this week on Monday, the court had kept the order reserved and said will the appropriate order. Senior Advocate N Hariharan and Senior Advocate Sunil Dalal appeared for the OP Chautala on Monday. Advocate Anupam Sharma appeared for CBI in the case and opposed the suspension of sentence plea moved by OP Chautala, the report said.
Earlier OP Chautala had filed a writ petition before Delhi High Court through Advocate Amit Sahni submitting that his custody is already over and that his further custody is unlawful. Division Bench of Delhi High Court had directed the counsel of Chautala to file additional documents before the Single Bench, where his appeal is pending adjudication, the report said.
Meanwhile on May 27, 2022, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi ordered four years imprisonment to Om Prakash Chautala, also ordered to confiscate 4 properties of him and also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh. According to the CBI's FIR accused Om Prakash Chautala, while functioning as Chief Minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members and others to the extent of ₹1,467 crores, the report said.
