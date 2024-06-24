Arvind Kejriwal bail: Delhi HC to decide tomorrow on ED’s plea challenging bail granted to CM

  • Delhi HC to pass order tomorrow on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Updated06:09 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

Delhi High Court is set to pass an order tomorrow, June 25, on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise scam.

The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 p.m.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed written submissions before the Delhi High Court opposing any relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy money laundering case.

What ED told Delhi HC against granting Kejriwal bail?

ED has contended that the trial court’s order was “perverse”, “one-sided” and “wrong-sided” and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved to challenge a trial court's order, arguing for its stay and overturning. They claim the vacation judge made erroneous findings in nearly every paragraph of the order, neglecting crucial prosecution evidence.

According to the ED, the judge failed to review new evidence gathered after 2023, including statements from 13 Angariyas, Goa AAP workers, and AAP office bearers, which the ED considers significant in the case against Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest

The AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), could have walked out of Tihar jail had the high court not granted the interim relief to the central anti-money laundering agency.

The trial court granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 and ordered his release on a personal bond of 1 lakh, and imposed certain conditions, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

 

