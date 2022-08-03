Delhi High Court to function in hybrid mode as Covid cases rebound2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 09:08 PM IST
- As per Delhi's health bulletin, the national capital Tuesday recorded 1,506 Covid-19 cases with a 10.63% of positivity rate
Listen to this article
The Delhi High Court will continue to function in a hybrid mode as the national capital witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. Delhi Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma said, "Keeping in view, the rise in Covid-19 infections in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and to reduce the footfall in the Court premises...Delhi High Court will continue to hold court proceedings via hybrid mode".