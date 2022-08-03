The Delhi High Court will continue to function in a hybrid mode as the national capital witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases. Delhi Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma said, "Keeping in view, the rise in Covid-19 infections in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and to reduce the footfall in the Court premises...Delhi High Court will continue to hold court proceedings via hybrid mode".

As per Delhi's health bulletin, the national capital Tuesday recorded 1,506 Covid-19 cases with a 10.63% of positivity rate. For the past five days, Delhi has continued to record more than 1,000 Covid cases. On July 27, Delhi recorded 1,066 cases and since then, the city has continued to report more than 1,000 cases.

So far Delhi's Covid caseload has surged to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313.

On August 1, the south districts recorded 406 Covid cases--highest in the city. While the northeast district reported the lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases at 67.

Delhi's ICUs are also seeing a rise in the patient count. A total of 341 patients were admitted to hospitals out of which 77 were in ICU and 61 on oxygen support, the Delhi Health Department said.

Currently, as many as 2,654 patients are in home isolation and 170 in containment zones. Of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in various Delhi hospitals, only 353 were occupied on Tuesday.

Apart from Covid-19, Delhi is also grappling with Monkeypox cases. The city registered the fourth case of the viral infection on Wednesday. The Delhi government has set up isolation rooms across six hospitals to contain the Monkeypox outbreak. With rising cases of monkeypox in India, the government has issued a list of dos and don'ts to avoid contracting the infection.

The don'ts state avoid sharing linen, beddings, clothes, and towels, among others, with people who have tested positive for the infection.

The ministry advised not to wash soiled linen or laundry of patients and those of non-infected persons together, and avoid public events even if you only exhibit symptoms of the disease. In the dos, the government asked to isolate the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread, use hand sanitisers, or wash hands with soap and water, covering mouth with masks and hands with disposable gloves.