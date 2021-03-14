Since March 2020, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing and subsequently, a few benches started holding physical courts everyday on a rotation basis.
Some of them were also holding hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.
According to a notification issued by the high court administration on March 12, limited numbers of litigants who are appearing in person and/or required to appear in compliance of the court's order/directions be permitted in the court premises.
The high court on March 2 had issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.
A circular issued by the administration branch of the high court earlier had said entry of litigants will be regulated as it was during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period and facilitation counter/pass counter will also function in a normal manner.
"All the visitors, including lawyers, shall maintain social distancing as per norms/protocol issued by the government of India/ Delhi government and or this court," it had said.