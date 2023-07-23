Delhi HC patents verdict may hit small-scale, mid-sized manufacturers

However, unlike CCI which has wide powers to summon documents and depose people, the controller of patents is not a full-fledged regulator, legal experts said. Patent licensing is an important means for some of the local manufacturing industries, especially in sectors like pharma or advanced electronics. Since the patent holders are usually big multinational corporations, there are often complaints about abuse of market dominance by such companies. Also, the royalties that the patent holder demands are often steep.