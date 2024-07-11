Delhi hikes pollution under control charges for vehicles — Here’s how much it will cost now

Delhi hikes PUC certificate charges: For petrol and CNG-run four-wheelers, a PUC certificate will now charge 110, and for diesel vehicles, it will cost 140.

Updated11 Jul 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Delhi news: PUC certificate charges for two and three wheelers hiked from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80; for diesel vehicles from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>140.
Delhi news: PUC certificate charges for two and three wheelers hiked from ₹60 to ₹80; for diesel vehicles from ₹100 to ₹140.(Hindustan Times)

The Delhi government hiked charges for the pollution under control (PUC) certificate for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after 13 years on Thursday. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the charges for two and three wheelers has been increased from 60 to 80, and for four wheeler from 80 to 100.

Also Read | Delhi petrol pumps defer strike after minister’s assurance on PUCC fee

"The Delhi government is committed to maintaining the city's air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards," the minister was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Earlier, the fee for checking pollution in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is 60. It was 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.

The PUCC fees was last hiked in 2011.

 

Also Read | Delhi pollution: Stage-3 of GRAP revoked in NCR as air quality improves

Why was PUC charges increased?

The latest development increase in charges came after petrol pump associations across the national capital threatened to shut down Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification centres from Monday. They deferred their strike after the transport minister assured them that their demand for fee hike was being looked into.

Also Read | Is a PUC certificate mandatory for vehicle insurance claims?

What are PUC certificates?

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

In 2022, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification to make the PUC certificate for all vehicles uniform across the country and also to link the PUC database with the National Register.

In May this year, the Supreme Court said prima facie a right balance will have to be struck for ensuring that vehicles remain compliant with pollution under control (PUC) norms and, at the same time, have third party insurance.

A bench of Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan observed this while hearing an application seeking modification of the apex court's August 10, 2017 order, which said the insurance companies will not insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of insurance policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 03:55 PM IST
