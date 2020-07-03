An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Delhi today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The earthquake was epicentred around 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana and had a depth of 53 km, the agency said. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region, triggering panic among citizens.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 15 quakes of low and medium intensity. Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale. On May 29, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale with an epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana. On May 15, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km northwest of New Delhi and earlier on May 10 a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit the capital with an epicentre near Northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area."

These low to moderate intensity tremors in a span of two months indicate a powerful earthquake could strike national capital in future, the geologists warn.

The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi some time ago. Hope you are all safe, take care of yourself." There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Champhai in Mizoram, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via