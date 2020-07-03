Delhi-NCR hit by 4.7 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Gurgaon

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 15 quakes of low and medium intensity. Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale. On May 29, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale with an epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana. On May 15, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km northwest of New Delhi and earlier on May 10 a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit the capital with an epicentre near Northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area."