Home >News >India >Delhi hit by another low-intensity earthquake, epicentre in Gurgaon border
The earthquake led to panic in some parts with people rushing outdoors for safety. There were no reports of any damage, officials said. Photo: AP

Delhi hit by another low-intensity earthquake, epicentre in Gurgaon border

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Written By Nikhil Agarwal

  • Delhi NCR has been hit by a series of low and medium intensity earthquakes in the last two months
  • Delhi falls under high risk seismic zones

NEW DELHI : A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the agency said.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.

The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

All the recent 13 quakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity – April 12 - Delhi (3.5); April 13-Delhi (2.7); April 16 – Delhi (2); May 3 – Delhi (3); May 6 – Faridabad (2.3), May 10 – Delhi (3.4); May 15 – Delhi (2.2), May 28 – Faridabad (2.5); May 29 – Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9); June 1 – Rohtak (1.8 and 3) and June 3 - Faridabad (3.2).

Of these 13, only the quake occurred at Rohtak was above 4 which falls under the medium intensity quake.

Delhi is also in close proximity to the Himalayas where several earthquakes of more than magnitude 8 have occurred. Studies reveal that there is possibility of a few major tremors in Himalayan region which can severely affect Delhi-NCR.

(Inputs from agencis)

