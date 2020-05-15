Delhi hit by another earthquake, fourth in almost a month

NEW DEHI : Delhi was hit by yet another earthquake today. This is the fourth such earthquake reported from the national capital territory in a month and the second one in May. Today's earthquake was a low-intensity one of magnitude 2.2 and was recorded in Delhi's Pitampura area.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi today at 11:28 am.

Earlier in the month, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit Delhi with epicentre near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi. The same location and the nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and April 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

Delhi has been witnessing earthquakes in the range of two to three magnitude frequently. There is nothing to worry about as they are a normal phenomenon. In the last ten years, the city has been hit by more than 100 earthquakes.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure, which is known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge. It coincides with the extension of the Aravalli Mountain belt beneath the alluvial plains of the Ganga basin to the northeast of Delhi towards the Himalayan mountain.

The region around Delhi is known for seismic activities and cities closer to Delhi like Alwar, Hisar, Sonepat, Ajmer have recorded seismic activities in the past.

Share Via