Uttar Nagar Holi death: Man lynched after dispute over water balloon, vehicles burned, RAF deployed

Delhi Holi death: A 26-year-old man, Tarun was lynched in a clash that was allegedly triggered by a dispute between two families from different communities over a water balloon, in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony area on Holi, Wednesday, according to police. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the area for security measures, reported HT.

Tarun’s father, Memraj, reportedly said the altercation began after a balloon filled with coloured water accidentally fell on a woman from another community.

DCP Dwarka District Niharika Bhatt said a total of 7 people have been arrested after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

What happened in Uttam Nagar on Holi? On Wednesday, 4 March, Holi, Tarun's father Memraj claimed that during celebrations in Uttam Nagar's J J Colony, a balloon filled with coloured water accidentally fell on a woman from another community, which triggered an altercation. Delhi Police said the dispute escalated during Holi celebrations in the locality, following which Tarun was injured. He later died while undergoing treatment.

Tarun's father told PTI: "It was around 11 pm on Holi, and we were getting ready to sleep when they came to attack us. Earlier in the day, a small girl had dropped a balloon by mistake, and it fell on a woman from another community. They made such a big deal about it. We even apologised to her," he claimed.

Who is the 26-year-old? The deceased, identified as Tarun, had been undergoing treatment after the altercation that reportedly occurred on March 4. He was pursuing a digital marketing course and hoped to support his family.

Vehicles set ablaze, protests rock neighbourhood Following Tarun’s death, tensions flared in Uttam Nagar on Friday, with a car and a motorcycle set on fire and traffic disrupted for several hours as Hindu political outfits staged a massive protest over the killing of the 26-year-old during Holi celebrations.