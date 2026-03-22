Delhi horror: Mother kills two daughters in Malviya Nagar, attempts suicide; arrested

Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman who allegedly tried to take her own life after the suspected murder of her two daughters at their home in Malviya Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

The case relates to March 6, when the bodies of the two sisters, aged 34 and 28, were discovered in separate rooms of their ground-floor house in F-Block, Malviya Nagar. Their mother was found unconscious in another room, police said.

Officials added that the mother was arrested on Friday after undergoing medical and psychiatric assessment. She is suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance.

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Police had initially suspected a murder-suicide attempt and registered a case of murder while waiting to record the woman's statement to establish the sequence of events.

Investigators said the elder daughter, who was mentally challenged, was found with a pillow on her face, while the younger one, a law student, had a ligature around her neck, police said.

The mother was suspected of having consumed a poisonous substance, they added.

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Police said the woman was allegedly under mental distress because of a troubled relationship with her husband and financial dependence on others, which may have driven her to commit the crime.

Officials added that further investigation is ongoing.

Three children among 5 found dead in Kochi house In other news, five people, including three children, were found dead in a rented house in Kochi's Vaduthala on Saturday, police said.

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The deceased were identified as 58-year-old Sreekumari, her daughter Aswathi Nair, 36, two grandsons aged 14 and 4, and a two-year-old granddaughter. They were originally from Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram and had been staying in a rented house on Karsaka Road in Vaduthala.

Police suspect the children were poisoned before Sreekumari and Aswathi died by suicide.

According to investigators, the family had been living in the house since February while the elder son received treatment at a nearby private hospital, and they were preparing to move out.

Police said the incident was discovered when a cable TV operator, who had come to the house for work, saw the two women hanging inside a room through a window and immediately alerted others.

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The house owner and police soon arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Police said Aswathi’s husband had died around eight months ago after the couple had separated. He was reportedly suffering from liver disease linked to alcoholism.

Officials added that after his death, neighbours and others close to the family had allegedly blamed Aswathi and her mother.

A police officer said the family was financially stable, noting that they were paying a monthly rent of ₹35,000 and also owned a house and property in Thiruvananthapuram. Police also recovered a suicide note from the house.

The bodies were later moved to Kalamassery Medical College, where postmortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday.

Ernakulam North Police have filed a case and launched an investigation.

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