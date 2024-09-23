Delhi Horror: Rajasthan UPSC aspirant’s charred to skull body found in bushes in Mukherjee Nagar

In a shocking incident, the body of 21-year-old UPSC aspirant from Rajasthan, has been discovered in Mukherjee Nagar

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated23 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Delhi: The dead body of a young UPSC aspirant from Rajasthan was found in bushes in Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of UPSC coaching centres, on Friday. A local organisations rights leader stated that the deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar Meena, a 21-year-old student.

The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Officials believe that Deepak Kumar Meena might have died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree, reported ANI. The report further stated that the reason behind his act is yet to be uncovered, as the police have not discovered any suicide note, or material evidence.

Reportedly, the youth has been missing for the past couple of days. Upon receiving initial information, police conducted a search and recovered the body from the bushes of Dussehra ground near the Mukherjee Nagar area.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, chief of Bhim Army, an Ambedkarite and Bahujan rights organisation, has requested the Delhi Police to probe into the matter at the earliest. Calling out for justice, the Bhim Army leader said that Deepak Kumar Meena was a talented student, and was preparing for UPSC Mains.

UPSC aspirant suicides

Similar cases of UPSC civil services aspirants committing suicide have been reported last month.

In August 2024, a UPSC aspirant from Maharashtra's Akola died by suicide. She had left a hand-written note for her parents, stating that she had tried “every possible way to get rid off this(her) depression.”

"…My only dream was UPSC in first attempt from then only. I am being so unstable all knows it,” read the note. According to the police, however, the victim's family members told them that she was depressed due to harassment by a man.

The suicide case came amid the death incident of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajendra Nagar due to a waterlogged basement of Rau IAS Study Circle coaching centre.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
