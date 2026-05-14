Delhi horror: Woman allegedly gang-raped in private bus, two arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a private bus in New Delhi. Police have arrested two accused and seized the vehicle in connection with the case.

The incident has revived horrifying memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case that had shaken the nation and sparked widespread outrage over women’s safety in the national capital.

The case has been registered based on the woman's complaint.

‘Police are investigating the case from every possible angle,’ Delhi Police said.