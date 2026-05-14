Delhi horror: Woman allegedly gang-raped in private bus, two arrested

A woman was allegedly gang-raped on a private bus in New Delhi. Police arrested two suspects and seized the bus, echoing the 2012 Nirbhaya case and reigniting concerns over women's safety in the capital.

Agencies
Updated14 May 2026, 09:39 AM IST
New Delhi Gang-Rape Case Revives Nirbhaya Incident and Women's Safety Concerns
New Delhi Gang-Rape Case Revives Nirbhaya Incident and Women's Safety Concerns(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a private bus in New Delhi. Police have arrested two accused and seized the vehicle in connection with the case.

The incident has revived horrifying memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case that had shaken the nation and sparked widespread outrage over women’s safety in the national capital.

The case has been registered based on the woman's complaint.

‘Police are investigating the case from every possible angle,’ Delhi Police said.

(To be updated…)

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