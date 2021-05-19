With Covid-19 cases being on a decline in the national capital , the number of vacant beds in hospitals has started to go up.

This comes as a respite for Covid-19 patients and their families who were earlier scrambling to her a hospital space amid a raging second wave.

According to the Delhi corona app, till about 11 am on Wednesday, 13,791 beds were available, out of the total 27,726 beds across both government or private-run facilities.

The situation was in contrast to this about a few weeks ago, when there was a massive shortage of beds with oxygen supply, and ICU beds and ICU beds with ventilators, with cases spiralling up to as high as over 28,000. Delhi was also seeing a huge number of fatalities back then.

On Wednesday, as per the corona app, 11,429 beds with oxygen supply were vacant and 1,246 ICU beds were available till about 11 am for Covid patients.

At the Delhi government-run hospitals, GTB Hospital has 266 beds vacant out of the total 750, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has 133 out of 325, among other facilities.

At Centre-run facilities, Safdarjung Hospital had 10 out of 80 beds vacant and AIIMS had 6 out of 72, as per the app.

Covid beds with oxygen support were also available at many facilities across the city -- LNJP hospital (1,198 beds out of 1,750), GTB Hospital (758 out of 1,250), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid hospital run by DRDO (269 out of 500), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (283 out of 475), as per the app.

The Covid-19 situation has improved in the last few days, with daily cases on the decline, however, fatalities are still being recorded in large numbers, and doctors say the severity of cases is still the same as it was a few weeks ago.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at hospitals, adding to the woes.

The wave, which began in late March, spiralled up with over 28,000 cases being recorded on 20 April.

The national capital had reported a record 448 Covid-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases on 3 May.

Medical experts say that while lockdown majorly has brought down the count of daily cases, the severity of cases is still the same, so "we should not lower our guards".

On Sunday, 6,456 cases and 262 deaths were reported, while the tally was 6,430 with 337 deaths on Saturday, and 4,524 cases and 340 deaths on Monday.

On Tuesday, the cases further dipped to 4,482, while the positivity rate slipped to 6.89 per cent, according to official data.

On 14 April, Covid-19 ICU beds with ventilators had become fully occupied at majority of 94 hospitals with such facilities, as per official data shared on an official app on that day.

According to the Delhi corona app, till about 2 pm on 14 April, Covid-19 beds without ventilators were being fully used by patients at 75 of the 110 hospitals.

With inputs from agencies.

