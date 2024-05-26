At least seven babies died in a massive fire at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi on May 25.

The hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, where at least seven newborns died after a massive fire, has a history of criminal negligence, reported India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While 12 of seven rescued babies died in the fire incident at the Baby Care New Born Hospital on Saturday night around 11.30 pm, five are undergoing treatment.

The hospital is owned by Dr Naveen Khichi who is absconding since the incident, and he is believed to have fled to Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to India Today, in 2021, Khichi was booked for alleged mistreatment of a newborn during treatment at the children's hospital.

He had also reportedly threatened the couple from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras when they went to him after the hand of their baby was fractured during treatment and procured CCTV footage showing a nurse beating the newborn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2021, it was discovered that the hospital was not registered under the Delhi Nursing Home Act. However, authorities imposed a fine, and when the fine was paid, treatment started again, said report.

Meanwhile, Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Department said that it is most likely that the baby care centre did not possess a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that there were some oxygen cylinders, because of which the blast took place

A scooter, an ambulance and a portion of a nearby park also caught fire in the incident.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has directed the chief secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure a speedy inquiry, and sought the names and designations of officers or private people responsible for the negligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lt Governor VK Saxena also asked chief secretary to institute an inquiry and said he will ensure that guilty are brought to book.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!