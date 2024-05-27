Hello User
Delhi hospital fire: Owner Naveen Khichi, on-duty doctor Akash sent to three-day police custody till May 30

Livemint

The owner of Delhi hospital in which seven babies died due to a massive fire, has been sent to police custody till May 30.

Charred remains of medical equipments and other items at Baby Care New Born Hospital where a fire broke out on Saturday night at Vivek Vihar area, in New Delhi,

Naveen Khichi, the owner of Delhi hospital in which seven babies died due to a massive fire, has been sent to three-day police custody till May 30.

Seven newborns lost their lives after a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital on Saturday night.

The court also sent Dr Akash, who was present on duty, to three-day police remand.

