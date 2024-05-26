Delhi hospital fire: Police arrests owner of New Born Baby Care

Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended the owner of New Born Baby Care.

Delhi hospital fire: Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended the owner of New Born Baby Care in which at least seven babies lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in the hospital on Saturday night.

The hospital is owned by Dr Naveen Khichi. Soon after the fire, Khichi had fled to Jaipur.

The owner has been booked under sections 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Vivek Vihar police station.

According to reports, Khichi owns several hospitals in the national capital.

A report also said that the owner of the hospital has has history of criminal negligence and in 2021, his hospital was not registered under the Delhi Nursing Home Act.

The buildings adjacent to hospital also suffered damages as the oxygen cylinders kept in the two-storey building exploded.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to "institute an inquiry" into the incident.

In a post on X, Saxena said, "Have asked the chief secretary to institute an inquiry into the tragic incidents of fire in children's hospital in Delhi. Also instructed CP (commissioner of police) to ensure all that is needful."

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that those responsible for the incident will not be spared.

"Very unfortunate incident reported. I have asked the Secretary (Health) to update me about the current situation. Culprits will not be spared. Strictest punishment will be ensured for those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing," the health minister said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several others have expressed grief over the incident.

