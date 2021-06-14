Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik V tentatively by June 20, news agency ANI reported citing hospital administration. The appointment slots can be booked via CoWIN portal, it said.

Also Read | Novavax Covid shot: A vaccine the world badly needs looks better than ever

This comes just a day after it was reported that two Delhi hospitals would start administering Sputnik V to people by the end of this week. Besides, Madhukar Rainbow, Apollo Hospitals will start administering the Russian vaccine by the end of this week.

The Centre has fixed the price of Sputnik V at ₹1,145 per dose.

Speaking to PTI, an official recently said that Apollo Hospitals were going to roll out the vaccine for the general public in Delhi by the end of the week, tentatively by June 20.

After Serum's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by India.

Serum has fixed Covishield's price at ₹780 per dose for private centres while Bharat Biotech is charging ₹1,410 per dose.

In India, Sputnik has partnered with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and others to produce the Covid vaccine. But manufacturing in India will start in some time.

According to ANI, Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Sunday. Citing sources, the agency said that as many as 1000 doses of Sputnik V reached the Apollo Hospital on Sunday and out of these 179 doses were administered to the employees of Dr Reddy's lab.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the rollout of the two-dose vaccine in India. The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam, the agency said.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.