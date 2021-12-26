NEW DELHI : Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, on Sundau informed that 40 out of the 51 patients admitted to the hospital that were suffering from the new coronavirus variant Omicron has been discharged.

He further informed that none of them required oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator.

“Patients who were suffering from Omicron variant of Covid-19 have recovered without the use of oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator," he said.

"So far 51 Omicron patients have come to LNJP hospital, out of which 40 patients have been cured and discharged. 11 are currently being treated here," he said.

"Majority of the patients who have come to us were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms. All the patients are recovering, not a single patient needed oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator," said Kumar.

"Today, 10 more suspects have come from the international airport, we have sent their samples for genome sequencing," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, as per the medical bulletin released on Sunday.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 108 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (79 cases) and Gujarat (43 cases).

Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 fresh COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 76,766, the lowest since March 2020.

