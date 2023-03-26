Delhi hospitals conduct Covid-19 mock drill as city sees sharp rise in cases2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Delhi recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department.
Delhi government-run hospitals conducted a mock drill on Sunday to assess their preparedness to deal with any eventuality or surge in cases, as India registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the past five months. The directive was made to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure and logistics including the availability of oxygen in view of increasing Covid-19 and influenza-type cases.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×