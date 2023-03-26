Delhi government-run hospitals conducted a mock drill on Sunday to assess their preparedness to deal with any eventuality or surge in cases, as India registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the past five months. The directive was made to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure and logistics including the availability of oxygen in view of increasing Covid-19 and influenza-type cases.

Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Hospital told news agency ANI “We have reserved 450 beds for Covid. We have 5 PSA oxygen plants. We also have D-type oxygen cylinders. Earlier there were zero patients, but in the last 2-3 days four patients have been admitted".

"All the MS/MDs and CDMOs of all the hospitals of Delhi government are hereby requested to hold a mock drill on 26.03.2023 (Sunday) to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure, and logistics including availability of oxygen, so as to prepare for any eventuality, especially in view of increasing COVID-19 and influenza type cases," according to the order.

Delhi has seen an increase in the number of Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Delhi recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi reported 152 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday.

It had logged 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

The Centre's health ministry also directed states to conduct a mock Covid drill on 10-11 April. A joint advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) read that both public and private health facilities in all districts are likely to take part in the exercise to assess the availability of medicines, hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical oxygen.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 1,890 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said that India's active caseload currently stands at 9,433.

The total recoveries are at 4,41,63,883 with 1,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

The Daily positivity rate and Weekly Positivity Rate stand at 1.56 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively.