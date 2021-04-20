Only 2,462 vacant beds are available in Delhi currently even as Covid-19 cases continue to spike, informed state health minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday.

Concerned over the surge in new infections in the national capital, Jain said: "There are 18,923 beds in Delhi as of now, of which 16,461 beds are occupied and 2,462 beds are vacant".

The Arvind Kejriwal government is looking to increase the number of hospital beds due to the exponential rise in cases. In view of this, the Commonwealth Games Village has been turned into a Covid facility with 600 beds, Jain stated.

The health minister also informed that the Covid-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will reopen on Tuesday evening.

Oxygen beds to be added

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced that around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for Covid-19 patients.

He also assured people that there is no need to panic.

"In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by three times here. In the next few days, 2,700 more beds will be arranged. Most of the Covid-19 patients are recovering in home isolation," Sisodia said at a virtual press conference.

"I urge those who need hospitals to check the mobile app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further. The number of Covid-19 beds in Delhi on April 3 was 6,071 which has gone up to 19,101 on April 20," he added.

There are 320 beds in Burari Hospital, which will be increased to 800. The capacity of beds at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will be increased from 200 to 600. The beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be increased from 250 to 750, he said.

Around 250 beds will be added at Acharya Shree Bhikshu and DRDO's Covid-19 Centre. The number of beds in the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital of Narela will be increased from 200 to 400, the minister said.

Sisodia, who is also the Nodal Health Minister of Covid-19, said a Delhi government school will be connected to the LNJP hospital which will include 125 beds.

Cases in Delhi

The Covid-19 positivity rate of the national capital has jumped to 26.12% while the fatality rate is at 1.41%.

As many as 240 people lost their lives to Covid-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

As per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall Covid-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361.

With inputs from agencies.

