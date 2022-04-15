This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39%. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5% to 2.7% in a week
As Covid-19 cases start showing a slight surge, all hospitals in the national capital have been advised to remain alert, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Friday.
Further, he also asserted that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to tackle any possible spike in infections.
"The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of corona in Delhi," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
He informed that about 37,000 Covid beds and 10,594 Covid ICU beds have been prepared in Delhi.
"If the infection spreads, the government has planned to increase 100 oxygen beds in every ward of Delhi within two weeks. In such a situation, the Delhi government plans to prepare 65,000 beds, so that no person has to face shortage of beds in an emergency situation," read a government statement.
The minister also said that the government is conducting contact tracing of patients to prevent the spread of infection.
"At the same time, RTPCR testing will also be increased if needed. To prevent the spread of Corona, the Delhi Government is working on the principle of test, trace and treat," said Jain.
He advised people to wear a mask while stepping out, and also get vaccinated at the earliest.
"Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination," he said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.
"Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now," he stressed.
Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39%. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5% to 2.7% in a week.
There has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the number of home isolation cases in Delhi in the last one week. On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574.
In view of this, the Delhi heath minister's office in a statement in the evening, said the home isolation system to contain the spread of the infection would be implemented if cases witness a "significant surge".
