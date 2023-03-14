Delhi hospitals witness spike in H3N2 cases, hospitals prepare for emergency2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- Delhi is witnessing 150% spike in the OPD patients coming with complaints related to symptoms of influenza virus
Delhi is witnessing a rise in the number of H3N2 influenza cases with doctors claiming a 150% spike in OPD patients coming with complaints related to symptoms of the influenza virus. The doctors are citing various reasons for the jump in the number of patients and the hospitals have also started stocking up on vaccines for any eventuality.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×