Delhi hotels, bars unable to serve alcohol

Vikrant Batra, co-founder and director, Batra Bros Food and Beverages, said the policy was expected to be extended for a month but no new notification was received till Monday evening
NEW DELHI :Restaurants and bars across Delhi were left high and dry on Monday, a day after the expiry of their excise licences.
NEW DELHI :Restaurants and bars across Delhi were left high and dry on Monday, a day after the expiry of their excise licences.
“Our licenses expired at midnight on July 31. While we are expecting to hear from the excise department soon, so far, we have not. We have already had a day’s revenue lost from the lack of alcohol sales along with cancellations from several guests who wanted to do larger events in Delhi," he said.
Batra runs popular chain Cafe Delhi Heights, which has close to 10 outlets in Delhi alone.
Another bar owner said they were simply caught in a crossfire between the Union government and the state.
“We don’t know how to proceed. The Delhi government decided to roll it back and we are suffering at the hands of a policy paralysis. Haryana, on the other hand, which has a BJP-led government has an even more liberal excise policy where even vends can sell up till 8 am, so why is Delhi being singled out? What do we do with all the alcohol we have stocked up already?," the person said requesting anonymity.
On 30 July, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that the state government had withdrawn its new excise policy that came into force last October.
