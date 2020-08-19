Delhi hotels, weekly markets to open; gyms to remain closed

A meeting of the DDMA chaired by LG Anil Baijal was held on Wednesday. Delhi, which had a high number of cases of covid-19 has seen a sharp decline in the last month. On Wednesday, Delhi had 1398 new cases while 1320 people recovered from the virus. There are 11137 active cases in Delhi. There have been 4235 deaths due to the disease and a total of 1.56 lakh people have tested positive for the disease.