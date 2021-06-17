Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Household cooking responsible for 40% of pollution

Delhi: Household cooking responsible for 40% of pollution

Premium
The contribution to PM 2.5 from the residential sector (including domestic cooking, space heating, water heating, and lighting) was as high as 40% in December 2020 and January 2021
1 min read . 10:01 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Coal-fired power plants accounted for just 7% to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution
  • Vehicles contributed 14% to Delhi's pollution

Household heating and cooking accounted for 40% of pollution in Delhi in December last year and January 2021, according to a new study.

Household heating and cooking accounted for 40% of pollution in Delhi in December last year and January 2021, according to a new study.

A large number of homeless people burn firewood and waste to keep themselves warm in winters, the study added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A large number of homeless people burn firewood and waste to keep themselves warm in winters, the study added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a Delhi-based not-for-profit policy research institution said: "The contribution to PM 2.5 from the residential sector (including domestic cooking, space heating, water heating, and lighting) was as high as 40 per cent in December 2020 and January 2021".

The study added that the stubble-burning period and unfavourable meteorological conditions were primarily responsible for Delhi's worsening air quality in winters last year.

Vehicles contributed 14% of pollution and emissions from 11 coal-fired power plants accounted for just 7% to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution.

Delhi is estimated to have 1.5 lakh to two lakh homeless people. According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, as of January 2021, as many as 319 shelter homes had been created with a boarding capacity of 19,116 people.

The study said the shelter homes can only accommodate 10% of the homeless population in Delhi. Therefore, the rest of the homeless people are forced to use firewood/biomass fires to keep themselves warm during winters. Waste is also burnt for warmth and disposal purposes, which also contributes significantly to the pollution in Delhi, the study added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!