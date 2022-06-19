The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The long awaited projected has missed several deadlines. The construction work of the tunnel started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2019.
Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel is set to open for the public from today. The long awaited projected has missed several deadlines. The construction work of the tunnel started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2019.
After which the deadline was extended to June 2020 due to the complexities involved in the construction work. It was later pushed to December 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and further extended to March 2022.
Commuters in Delhi have been facing traffic congestion since years and the aim of this tunnel is to give commuters a relief.
PM Modi is set to launch the 1.6-km-long tunnel which will be Delhi's first tunnel, which will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.
As per the PMO release, “The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure."
Here' how the Pragati Maidan's new tunnel will solve Delhiites traffic problem:
1. The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The Pragati Maidan tunnel will allow motorists travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, and east Delhi areas to have e-signal-free access to India Gate, Supreme Court, Mathura Road, and vice-versa.
2. This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg. Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. The project is also expected to cut traffic jams for more than 100,000 commuters who use these roads.
3. The increasing developments in adjoining centres such as Ghaziabad, Noida, NCR region increased the vehicular trips on Ring Road, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. The traffic load also further increased due to the Delhi-Mathura Expressway. "Opening of the tunnel and underpasses will streamline traffic bottlenecks at ITO and its surrounding areas. The project will save time and money for commuters and also reduce pollution," a resident of Noida had told PTI.
4. Speaking about emissions, a TOI report said that atleast 12,900 tonnes of emissions will be reduced per year. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. The report also said that the underground parking will be able to accommodate 4,800 cars as it is spread across 48 acres of land.
5. LC Goyal, chairman and managing director of ITPO India Trade Promotion Organization told HindustanTimes that the main tunnel and five underpasses will be launched on Sunday while the underpass which is located at the junction of Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be launched after 4-6 week period. After the the underpass on Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction is launched, it will enable signal-free movement between the two inter state bus terminuses (ISBTs) at Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate, an official associated with the project explained the daily.
