People started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Monday soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.





People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.



Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi CM Kejriwal said on Monday.

The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on April 26, the Chief Minister added.

The restrictions have been announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.

According to sources, all private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.