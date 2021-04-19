Delhi: Hundreds queue up outside liquor shops as govt announces lockdown

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi CM Kejriwal said on Monday.
People started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Monday soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.
