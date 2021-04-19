Delhi: Hundreds queue up outside liquor shops as govt announces lockdown

To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi CM Kejriwal said on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Monday soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

People started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Monday soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi CM Kejriwal said on Monday.

The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on April 26, the Chief Minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The restrictions have been announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}