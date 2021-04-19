Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Hundreds queue up outside liquor shops as govt announces lockdown

Delhi: Hundreds queue up outside liquor shops as govt announces lockdown

A worker packs alcohol at a liquor store as the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited over the Easter weekend, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
1 min read . 02:10 PM IST Staff Writer

People started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi on Monday soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi CM Kejriwal said on Monday.

The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on April 26, the Chief Minister added.

The restrictions have been announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.

According to sources, all private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open.

