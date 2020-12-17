Delhi: Icy winds bring minimum temperature to 5 degree Celsius

The temperature in Delhi dropped to 5 degree Celsius on Thursday morning as India Meteorological Department has predicted cold to severe cold conditions in some pockets over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh; in isolated pockets over Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours."

Just two days after remaining in the 'moderate category', Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped into 'poor category' by reporting an overall AQI of 252, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

