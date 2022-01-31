Delhi: IGI airport implements one-handbag rule with few exceptions. See details

The exceptions to the one hand baggage rule, include a few exclusions like “ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera or pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant's feed for consumption during the flight and infant's carrying basket provided an infant is carried, collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger's use if dependent on these, a gift item purchased from duty-free shops and a laptop bag."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}