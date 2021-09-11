Waterlogging at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) after national capital received heavy rain since overnight.

IndiGo tweeted that due to bad weather in Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted in Delhi airport.

Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected, tweeted another airline SpiceJet.

“Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!," tweeted Vistara.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness 'generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night'.

According to civic agencies, apart from Moti Bagh and RK Puram, other stretches including Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogged streets in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the filed staff is on the ground to pump out water from streets.

"Due to heavy rain in the early morning (on Saturday), waterlogging occurred at a number of places. We are tackling those issues on priority. Our staff is present round the clock to monitor the situation," a PWD official said.

