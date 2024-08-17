Delhi IGI Airport’s new Terminal 1 to resume operations today. All you need to know

  • All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated arrival areas on the ground floor.

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
The new terminal at Delhi airport was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL. (Photo: @DelhiAirport/X)
The new terminal at Delhi airport was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL. (Photo: @DelhiAirport/X)

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will open its new Terminal 1 on Saturday, with IndiGo and SpiceJet moving their flight operations there, according to the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Flight operations at Terminal 1 had been suspended in June due to a canopy collapse incident.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport wrote, “A New Experience awaits! The New T1 at Delhi Airport is ready for operations. With state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced passenger convenience, we’re all set to welcome you to a Future Ready travel experience.”

According to an official release, the new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL.

“As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2,” the DIAL said in its release on August 14.

After the opening of Terminal 1, all passengers flying with SpiceJet will enter through Entry Gate A on the ground floor, while IndiGo passengers will enter through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor.

Also Read: Delhi airport wants to increase international traffic capacity by 40-50%

All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated arrival areas on the ground floor.

DIAL has installed signage at strategic locations, including on-road markings, to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to the departures area. Additionally, RAXA guards will be deployed to assist passengers and direct them to the appropriate departure points. For arrivals, passengers will take the same route to exit the terminal, as per the release.

Also Read: IndiGo will always remain a low-cost airline: Rahul Bhatia

DIAL has also introduced an innovative Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service at the new terminal, designed to help passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters, the release added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi IGI Airport’s new Terminal 1 to resume operations today. All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.000.00
      Chennai
      73,129.000.00
      Delhi
      72,634.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue