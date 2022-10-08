Delhi: IGL hikes CNG price by 3/kg. Check latest rates here

The cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increased the CNG price in Delhi by ₹3 per kg to ₹78.61 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from today, 8 October. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost. This is the 14th increase in price since 7 March. Rates were last increased by ₹2 per kg on 21 May. In all, CNG price has risen by ₹22.60 per kg during this period, Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased y rs 35.21 per kg or 80%, according to a data compiled by PTI.

