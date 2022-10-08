Delhi: IGL hikes CNG price by 3/kg. Check latest rates here

Delhi: IGL hikes CNG price by ₹3/kg. Check latest rates here2 min read . 08:09 AM IST
- CNG price update: For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per Kg
The cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increased the CNG price in Delhi by ₹3 per kg to ₹78.61 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from today, 8 October. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost. This is the 14th increase in price since 7 March. Rates were last increased by ₹2 per kg on 21 May. In all, CNG price has risen by ₹22.60 per kg during this period, Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased y rs 35.21 per kg or 80%, according to a data compiled by PTI.
IGL has also hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to ₹53.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM).
The new price will come into effect from today. For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to ₹53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹51.79 per SCM.
In Karnal and Rewari, it will cost 52.40 per SCM. For, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, it will cost 56.97 per SCM
For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per Kg. The revised CNG price in Ajmer amounts to Rs.88.88/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Kanpur amounts to Rs.89.81/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar amounts to Rs.85.84/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal amounts to Rs.87.27/- per Kg. The revised CNG price in Rewari amounts to Rs.89.07/- per Kg.
City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year, when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies the world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.
The oil ministry's petroleum pricing & analysis cell on September 30 announced new prices for the next six months from October 1, wherein domestically produced gas prices were increased by a steep 40 per cent. In April 1, the same had been increased by a much higher 110 per cent, citing rising international prices.
The government revises gas prices twice annually—from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31. So, the price for October 1 to March 31 is based on the average price from July 2021 to June 2022.
The price of gas from old fields, which are predominantly of state-owned producers like ONGC and Oil India, was more than doubled to USD 6.1 per mmBtu from April 1. Similarly, the rates paid for gas from difficult fields such as deepsea KG-D6 of Reliance went up to USD 9.92 per mmBtu from April 1 against USD 6.13 per mmBtu.
*With inputs from agencies
