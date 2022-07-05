Delhi: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall from Wednesday. Check latest updates

Delhi weather forecast: The weather monitoring agency has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the national capital Delhi for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the national capital Delhi for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
The weather monitoring agency has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Today's forecast showed that the maximum temperature is likely to stay around 36°C, and the minimum will be around 26 degrees Celsius in the city. And, is expected to drop down to 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, on account of overcast skies and heavy rainfall.
The weather monitoring agency has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Today's forecast showed that the maximum temperature is likely to stay around 36°C, and the minimum will be around 26 degrees Celsius in the city. And, is expected to drop down to 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, on account of overcast skies and heavy rainfall.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Sunday, parts of Delhi received light rainfall, and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, parts of Delhi received light rainfall, and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.
The weather office recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall on Sunday. According to the IMD weather agency, India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July. In June, the country received 8% lower rainfall than average because of scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.
The weather office recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall on Sunday. According to the IMD weather agency, India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July. In June, the country received 8% lower rainfall than average because of scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.
monsoon season rolled into Delhi on Thursday, July 1. IMD has noted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive plentiful rainfall in July and August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
monsoon season rolled into Delhi on Thursday, July 1. IMD has noted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive plentiful rainfall in July and August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from Delhi, the MeT department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan.
Apart from Delhi, the MeT department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan.
According to IMD, rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
According to IMD, rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall forecast is also for Odisha till July 7. In Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, heavy rainfall might occur from July 5 to 7; Himachal Pradesh from July 5 to 7; Uttarakhand on 4th July; East Rajasthan on 5th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh & northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 6 and 7, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall forecast is also for Odisha till July 7. In Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, heavy rainfall might occur from July 5 to 7; Himachal Pradesh from July 5 to 7; Uttarakhand on 4th July; East Rajasthan on 5th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh & northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 6 and 7, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).