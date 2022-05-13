This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather agency has predicted that the mercury is predicted to touch the 45-degree mark on Sunday.
In some places, the temperatures may leap to 46-47 degrees celsius.
Owing to heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for today and Saturday. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Sunday.
As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature are likely to touch 44 degrees celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.1 which is three notches above normal.
The relative humidity at 8:30 was recorded at 62 per cent, the weather office said. The city air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 158 at 9:47 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.
Here is all that you need to know:
A heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but it was delayed due to easterly winds under the impact of Cyclone Asani.
Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.
A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies)
