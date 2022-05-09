This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather department said that the heatwave spell is likely to continue till 15 May as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week
Yellow alert has been issued for national capital Delhi as the heatwave spell is likely to return from Wednesday. IMD issued a fresh warning for the city as it may see temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.
The weather department said that the heatwave spell is likely to continue till 15 May as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week.
Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in most parts of Delhi as easterly winds are prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani over the Bay of Bengal, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort, said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.
On Monday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius.
Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.
The mercury started creeping up on the weekend and hit the 42-degree mark at some places on Sunday.
Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.