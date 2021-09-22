The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of bad weather in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday. According to the IMD tweet, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi (Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj, Palam), NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) on Wednesday. There is a possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic during the day, the weather forecasting agency added. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

22/09/2021: 05:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Vsant Kunj, Palam), NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 21, 2021

The IMD has issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday and a "yellow" alert for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. For Friday, it has issued a "green" alert. This means Delhi will witness 'extremely bad weather' today. And, on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, the weather will be 'severely bad,' but, on Friday, Delhi might witness pleasant weather.

Yesterday (Tuesday) also rain lashed parts of the national capital, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in a few areas. The monsoon this year has dumped a bounteous 1,160.8 mm of rainfall in Delhi till September 16, the highest since 1964. Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400-mm mark. Whereas, the city had received 404 mm rainfall in the entire 2019 monsoon period.

Separately, IMD has issued a yellow warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. "There will be low visibility and a dip in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next two days," IMD added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.