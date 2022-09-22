Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi: IMD predicts more rains for next few days. Full forecast here

Delhi: IMD predicts more rains for next few days. Full forecast here

The IMD had on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.
1 min read . 10:09 PM ISTLivemint

  • Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain for the next few days before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region. 

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi. 

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region during the last five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

The IMD had on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

