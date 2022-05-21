Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: IMD predicts rainfall, hailtorm in north India; No heatwave for a week

Delhi: IMD predicts rainfall, hailtorm in north India; No heatwave for a week

Delhi and several cities in north India are going to get relief from scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, hailstorm, and thunderstorm
1 min read . 11:48 AM ISTLivemint

Delhi and several cities in north India are going to get relief from scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, hailstorm, and thunderstorm for the upcoming week.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week".

India's weather updates:

  • Light to moderate rain - along with thunderstorms and gusty winds - has been predicted over the Western Himalayan region during the next five days.
  • Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms, dust storms, and cloudy weather on Saturday.
  • IMD has issued orange alerts for hail storms and thunderstorms in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
  • Hailstorm is predicted in Himachal Pradesh till May 23 and Uttarakhand may also see hailstorms over the next five days.
  • Hailstorm prediction is also for Uttar Pradesh Punjab and Haryana for May 23. In eastern UP similar weather conditions will continue till May 24.
  • Apart from a hailstorm, a dust storm has been predicted over Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, May 21, and in western parts of Rajasthan on May 23.
  • Rajasthan may also experience strong surface winds with wind speeds reaching 30-40 km per hour.

