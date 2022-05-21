Delhi: IMD predicts rainfall, hailtorm in north India; No heatwave for a week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD weather forecast: Light to moderate rain - along with thunderstorms and gusty winds - has been predicted over the Western Himalayan region during the next five days
Delhi and several cities in north India are going to get relief from scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, hailstorm, and thunderstorm for the upcoming week.
According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week".
