Monsoon finally arrived in the national capital with parts of Delhi receiving heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

The Meteorological department has claimed that the national capital Delhi will be witnessing light to moderate rainfall with a wind speed of 20-40 km/h during the day.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 25.0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

In a tweet, the IMD wrote that rain would occur over South-West Delhi, South Delhi ( Jafarpur, Dwarka, Palam, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours on July 13.

13/07/2021: 08:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 13, 2021





"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the monsoon in the national capital.

It must be noted that several IMD's predictions related to the Delhi monsoon have gone wrong this year.

The senior scientist at IMD also clarified that predictions are not 100% accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions.

"Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we are monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," said the senior scientist of IMD.

The IMD had earlier said monsoon would hit Delhi on June 15, which would have been 12 days early, but the wind system entered a "break" phase.

In early June, the Met office said the conditions will become favourable for monsoon to advance to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by July 7.

Later, it said Delhi will get its first monsoon rains around July 10.

The weather department revised the prediction yet again on Saturday, saying monsoon may reach the capital in the next 24 hours. But it kept the city residents waiting on Sunday and there has hardly been any rainfall on Monday too.

With so much delay in monsoon in the national capital, Central Delhi has emerged as the most rain-deficient district in the country. Receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 132 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, it has recorded a shortfall of 94%.

Overall, Delhi has received 67% less rainfall than normal, so far, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states.

