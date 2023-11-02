The Delhi government ramped up its efforts to control air pollution on Thursday as the AQI veers into the ‘severe’ category. Delhi hospitals have also seen a surge in emergency patients as the air quality deteriorates. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the ‘next 15 days will be crucial’ for the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the GRAP Stage-III restrictions Delhi will restrict the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four wheelers and mull closure of schools for children up to Class V. The entry of light commercial vehicles and diesel-guzzling trucks as well as non-essential construction activities have now been banned.

SAFAR-India data indicates that the Air Quality Index stood at 346 on Thursday. It has remained in the 'very poor' category since Sunday and continues to climb.

The curbs will also apply to the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State governments in NCR and GNCTD may also take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes virtually.

An official order said the Centre's air quality panel had also banned non-essential construction activities in Delhi as pollution levels near 'severe' category.

Entry of light commercial vehicles, diesel-guzzling trucks banned in Delhi under Stage III of Centre's pollution control plan: Official order.

Delhi hospitals witness spike in emergency patients as air pollution increases: AIIMS

