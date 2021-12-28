Delhi: Amid rapid in Omcron cases in the country, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced fresh restrictions and ordered shutting down of cinema halls, spas, gyms, and multiplexes in the city.

The government today enforced ‘Yellow alert’ under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) as the infections cases shot up in the last couple of weeks due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has been above 0.5%, therefore they have decided to impose ‘yellow alert’ of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Fresh restrictions

Night curfew from 10 pm-5 am

Delhi Metro, restaurants, and bars to operate at 50% seating capacity.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons.

Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed.

Parks and gardens can however open.

What will be shut

Cinema halls,

Spas

Gyms,

Multiplexes

Banquet halls

Auditoriums

Sports complexes

The city on Monday reported 331 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike in the last six months. The capital had recorded same number of cases on June 6.

The Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am effective from Monday.

Under Yellow alert, private offices are allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50% capacity, while restaurants will open with half of their capacity, but from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars are permitted with 50% capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Under this level, hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

Delhi Metro will run with 50% seating capacity and travelling standing will not be allowed. Buses going from one state to another will run with 50% seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws.

