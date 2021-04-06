NEW DELHI: Following a fresh surge in covid cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, effectively immediately, till April 30.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths. The national capital currently has 14,589 active cases and 3,090 containment zones.

"Situation of covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in covid-19 cases in recent past along with high positivity rate and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am, except for essential activities/services, as an emergency measure for well-being and safety of people," said an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said his government was not considering a lockdown yet.

On Monday, Rajasthan imposed a night curfew and ordered multiplexes and gyms in the state to shut down and also suspended classes 1-9 from 5-19 April. Number of people allowed at social gatherings have been capped at 100. Colleges, except for classes for final-year students, have also been suspended but students can take their practical exams with permission.

Maharashtra on Sunday announced a partial lockdown in the state till 30 April. Along with a complete lockdown on weekends, a strict night curfew of 11 hours and prohibition on gathering of more than five people during the day, Maharashtra has also announced shutting down of shops and establishments dealing in non-essential commodities, restaurants, eateries, malls, theatres, multiplexes and religious places.

India’s daily new cases have continued to rise, with 96,982 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily jump at 47,288.

Given the steep surge in cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a limited-period continuous lockdown especially for non-essentials such as cinemas, cultural and religious events, sports, among others.





