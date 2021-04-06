Delhi imposes night curfew taking cues Rajasthan, Maharashtra

"Situation of covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in covid-19 cases in recent past along with high positivity rate and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am, except for essential activities/services, as an emergency measure for well-being and safety of people," said an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.