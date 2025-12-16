Delhi imposes stringent curbs as pollution remains severe; THESE vehicles barred from entering city

As pollution continues to choke the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to impose stringent curbs to keep a check on the rising pollutant levels in the air. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday, December 16, in a statement that only BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi will be permitted to enter the city.

Manjinder Sirsa also notified that the measures would not be imposed from Tuesday, but from Thursday, December 18.

What else is not allowed in Delhi from Dec 18? From December 18, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

On Tuesday, Sirsa said owners have been given one day to comply with the rule. "After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel,” he said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also apologised for the worsening pollution in the national capital, but asserted that the BJP government inherited the problem from the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led regime.

The Delhi minister said, “It is impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in 9-10 months. I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day.”

The govt initiatives BJP took Highlighting government initiatives, the Delhi minister said the state government was taking actions daily to curb pollution levels in the city. This, he said, includes reducing the height of garbage mountains by 15 metres and cleaning and reclaiming 45 acres of land.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also installed more than 2,000 pollution-monitoring plants so far.

Sirsa added that biomethanation plants contribute to pollution, and the government has provided heaters to reduce emissions and ensure cleaner operations. Strict enforcement has been initiated against polluting vehicles, with challans being issued for PUC violations.

He said the government has identified 13 pollution hotspots in the city, invited concerned agencies to address them, and claimed that AQI levels at these locations were lower this year than in the past decade, except the Covid period, calling it a significant achievement.

The environment minister also said the government is pushing for cleaner public transport, with plans to deploy 7,500 electric buses in the city, which would significantly reduce vehicular pollution. A scientific committee has been constituted and has already held meetings to recommend effective pollution-control measures.

